Taapsee Pannu buys a team in Premier Badminton League

Actor Taapsee Pannu has had a great year so far — Soorma, Mulk, and Manmarziyaan — all three of her films were received well by fans and lauded by critics. And now, she’s all set to add another feather to her cap. Taapsee has bought a team in the Premier Badminton League and she calls it her “biggest venture till date”. Excited about her strategy and love for the sport, she says, “At this moment, I’m only concentrating on making this venture successful... I’ve decided to go with the flow and decide the future depending upon how this works out.”

How did you get this idea to buy a badminton team?

I always wanted to get into sport and since, obviously, I couldn’t be a player — that’s not practical — I wanted to be associated with something that I’ve played or known well. Badminton has been a special sport for all of us, because everyone has played this sport at least once in their life.

Also, it’s not really a switch [from the movies]. A couple of years back, when I started my wedding planning company, people thought the same way: that it’s a diversion. It’s not. I’m getting into a business where I feel completely disconnected from my main profession: acting. It helps me rejuvenate when I use my energy in different directions, and then come back to acting.

What’s your team strategy?

I’m entering the league with the Pune team. It’d be called Pune Seven Aces. Since the [player] auction is on October 8, in Delhi, my effort will be to have a good mix of ethnicity, so we can have a strong team from all over. The mantra will be, ‘make sure they serve the entertainment attached to badminton’. We want to make sure you enjoy the match.

And your favourite shuttler?

My favourite players will always be my fellow Indians, including PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal. I always cheer for them, no matter who’s playing opposite them.

Does an actor’s association with a sport increase its reach?

Definitely, I’d want to believe that as an actor, I can add value to this league. I really wish I can; as a league in India, it deserves more attention and it has much potential.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 17:22 IST