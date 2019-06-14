Thinkistan actor Shravan Reddy on his character’s bonding with Naveen Kasturia: ‘The actual drama starts in season 2’

Shravan Reddy, the charming English copywriter in web series Thinkistan, is happy with the response the show has garnered from the audience. He plays a south Indian man in the film with quite a mouthful of a name -- the shorter version, Hema, is obviously a butt of all jokes.

Shravan spoke to Hindustan Times about what Thinkistan is all about, his reel character and the second season which is just around the corner. Excerpts:

What is Thinkistan?

Thinkistan is a show based in the ad world of the 90s, considered to be the golden age of Indian advertising. There are two main protagonists, Hema and Amit (Naveen Kasturia), close friends who started their career together. I play an English copywriter and Amit plays a Hindi copywriter, who comes to the big city from the Hindi belt. Through their journey, it gives an insight into the advertising world of 90s, how ads are made, what goes behind making an ad and how to get the audience’s attention.

Its a relationship story of two friends, their love life and professional life. Advertising world is full of glamour and glitch and how he sustains that as he also has a lot of female attention forms the theme of the show. These days we see various shows exploring law, underworld, narcotics, crime or fashion. Advertising has not been keenly explored or has been explored only on the surface. Its a detailed insight and has been told in a very entertaining way.

Shravan Reddy as Hema and Naveen Kasturia as Amit in Thinkistan.

What is your character name in the show?

It is Hema in short but is Krishnamachari Hemasundar Satyasurya Venkatshashtri. His name comes from a family lineage as he is from a Brahmin family of the 90s and is born and brought up in Chembur in Bombay. He has grown up in a very typical South Indian, conventional family with very typical dreams of their son becoming an engineer or a doctor. Though this boy is very intelligent and good in studies, but he has always been rhetoric and good with words. He becomes an engineer but is dissatisfied. In the first scene, I send a stinker mail to my boss resigning from the office and engage in a lot of word play. The actual drama starts in season 2. It has already been shot and is under post-production and will arrive within 2-3 months.

How was it to work with Mandira Bedi?

It was fantastic. She is my mentor on the show and sees me as a very bright prospect for the company. There is a very nice, sweet bond that we share, which you will see more in season 2. Sometimes you can’t hold on to your nerves but she knew how to handle me and calm me down. It was a pleasure to work with her.

Mandira Bedi and Shravan Reddy in a still from Thinkistan.

Web series are finding a lot of acceptance these days.

Definitely, it has a lot of upsides to it. Its difficult to get an opportunity in films. After Game of Thrones, the world has opened up to web series. GoT was made for television in fact, but it became more of a web series. It has opened a lot of avenues. The quality is very good and the budgets are also high because there is a lot of viewership possibility. I would still say that no time is as big or as equal to what movies are.

Have you liked any recent web series apart from your own show?

GoT is number one. Other than that I liked Narcos and it is one of my favourites. I also liked OJ Simpsons and Versace. In Hindi, I really liked Made In Heaven. It was very well made and I am also a Zoya Akhtar fan.

How did you begin in this industry?

My first project was Jersey No 10 -- it was about an aspiring cricketer. One of my previous shows Dosti... Yaariyan... Manmarziyan had a hint of advertising where I played a copywriter. Then I also played the male lead in Krishnadasi.

