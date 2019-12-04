Akshay Kumar shares China release date for GOLD, December 13

bollywood

Akshay Kumar starrer 2018 sports drama Gold is now headed for a release in China on December 13.The actor shared the news on Twitter, “GOLD releasing in China on 13th December, 2019!” he wrote. The film traces the journey of Tapan Das, a man who dreamt of making India win its first gold in Hockey post-independence.

The movie opened in Indian theatres last year on Independence Day, which also marked the 70th anniversary of free India’s first gold medal at the 1948 Olympics.

The sports drama directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani has an ensemble cast including Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Singh, and Sunny Kaushal, among others.

Gold was a hit at the box office and it became the ‘Khiladi’ actor’s ninth film to enter the Rs 100 crore club on the 13th day of its release.

Talking about working on her first film, opposite Akshay, Mouni had recently said, “On the first day, I had to shoot for the song Monobina with Akshay sir and the entire hockey team. I was thrilled, excited and very nervous. I had met Akshay sir only once before and was quite starstruck. For my first shot, I had to just look at him and smile, but I couldn’t get it right. It was like my jaw was stuck! Being a real gentleman, he came to my rescue, going out of his way to make me comfortable. After a while, my nervousness subsided and I was on the way.”

