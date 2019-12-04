Randeep Hooda reveals details of his accident on Radhe sets: ‘I had to be carried off the set on people’s shoulders’

bollywood

Actor Randeep Hooda, who was injured while shooting for Salman Khan’s Radhe, has revealed that he caused additional damage by giving more takes of a shot after the accident. Randeep essays the role of the main antagonist in Radhe Most Wanted Bhai.

Randeep got injured while shooting an action sequence on the sets of the film. The 43-year-old actor had a slight dislocation and had to be rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. The incident occurred two days back while shooting for the action sequence of the film.

The makers have signed a special Korean stunt team to design the action sequences. A Pinkvilla report quoted Randeep as saying, “The Korean action director and his team are a stickler for perfection and had to get a long sequence in a single shot. A co-actor jumped on my back with all his might and weight in the heat of the moment bringing all the weight down on one knee at an awkward angle. Dislocating the patella. Tried to do more takes after but that caused more damage till I had to be carried off the set on people’s shoulders.”

Discharged from the hospital and currently on bed rest, Randeep also said that shooting is likely to resume soon. “Second opinions are being sought and should resume shooting ASAP,” he said.

The action-packed movie will have four to five major action sequences including a smoke fight, hand to hand fights and a shoot-out. The most popular scene of every Salman Khan-starrer - a shirtless fight scene between the protagonist and antagonist - will also be shot with Salman and Randeep.

Randeep has earlier worked with Salman in the 2014 hit Kick that also marked the directorial debut of Sajid Nadiadwala, and Anushka Sharma’s 2016 film Sultan.

