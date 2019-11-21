Mouni Roy reveals she could not smile for her first scene with Akshay Kumar in Gold: ‘It was like my jaw was stuck’

bollywood

Actor Mouni Roy, who was a household name thanks to her Naagin character, made her Bollywood debut opposite Akshay Kumar with Gold and has now revealed how she was unable to simply pull off a smile in front of Akshay for her first shot for the film.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Mouni said, “I had multiple script reading sessions but being on the set was a different experience altogether. The set-up was completely different from TV. A lot of time went into setting up a scene. On the first day, I had to shoot for the song Monobina with Akshay sir and the entire hockey team. I was thrilled, excited and very nervous. I had met Akshay sir only once before and was quite starstruck. For my first shot, I had to just look at him and smile, but I couldn’t get it right. It was like my jaw was stuck! Being a real gentleman, he came to my rescue, going out of his way to make me comfortable. After a while, my nervousness subsided and I was on the way.”

Talking about switching careers from TV to films, Mouni recently told Hindustan Times in an interview, “I’m a proud TV actor. I never gave up on TV, neither do I intend to. TV has given me everything that I have today. Till date, even when I travel for promotions, people recognise me for the work I have done on TV. But if there is some short-term commitment, I can manage. I’ve finally got a window to dabble into movies, to do something I always wanted to do. So, it’s only fair that I take a break from TV.”

Mouni was recently seen with Rajkummar Rao in Made in China and is currently gearing up for Ranbi Kapoor-Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra where she will also be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna.

