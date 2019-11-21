Zoya Akhtar enjoys night-out with Navya Naveli, Agastya in New York, Shweta Bachchan says ‘hope they behaved’

bollywood

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is currently in New York and spent time with Shweta Bachchan’s kids Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda. The three had a fun night-out recently post which Zoya shared a picture of the two on Instagram.

Sharing the picture, the Gully Boy director wrote, “Hansel and Gretel #thenandas #portrait #chipsoftheoldblock #happypuppies #nightoutinnyc @navyananda @agastya.nanda.” Their mother Shweta was quick to respond and was every mother ever when she asked if the kids behaved well. “Hahaha Hansel & Gretel love it. Thank you for feeding them. Hope they behaved,” she wrote.

Sharing more updates about the outing, Navya also commented to the post, “Still digesting the Van Leeuwen’s ice-cream.”

Zoya’s followers were delighted to see the picture of the two kids. A fan wrote, “They don’t look like siblings at all! Good looking kids I must say.” Another wrote, “Such energetic black and white.” Some also requested Zoya to make a sequel of her 2011 film, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

Talking about her love for such projects, Zoya had said at an event, “I personally like to have an ensemble cast in my projects. I like working with characters. There were five characters in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and 25 characters in Dil Dhadakane Do. If you have an actor that comes into your film and is part of that story, he better have some heft. It’s not just information but there needs to be a rounding off and there needs to be a story behind their stories. Otherwise, it becomes boring and dull.”

Zoya is currently basking in the commercial and critical success of the film Gully Boy. Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the film is India’s official entry for the Oscars. It also won the best film from India award in the regional finals at the Asian Academy Creative Awards ceremony.

Zoya’s next is the Netflix project Ghost Stories, an ensemble of four short films directed by four directors. Apart from Zoya, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar are also associated with the project.

