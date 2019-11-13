Is Mouni Roy dating a Dubai-based banker? She says ‘these rumours are keeping prospective men away from me’

bollywood

Ever since she was actively a part of the TV industry, there has been enough speculation around Mouni Roy’s love life. In the past, reports of her dating co-star Mohit Raina did the rounds, however none of the two confirmed or denied the same. Recently, there were rumours that Mouni is in a relationship with Dubai-based banker Suraj Nambiar, which she later denied.

“Tired” of such speculative stories floating around, Mouni, who has now a place for herself in Bollywood, says, “I’m completely and absolutely single. I don’t know where all these stories come from. I should be allowed to have friends who are boys like everyone else have. I do spend time with them but that doesn’t mean I dating them, right?”

Mouni has had a successful stint on the small screen, and even in films, she has been a part of biggies including Gold (2018) and this year’s Romoe Akbar Walter and Made in China. And perhaps that’s why, she doesn’t want her personal life to over shadow the work she’s doing.

Reiterating that she wants to put an end to such speculations once and for all, Mouni says, “When I find the right man and decide to get married, I’ll let everyone know. There’s no pressure from my family nor I’m in a hurry. So, it does get irritating at times, but I realise there’s no point in feeling bad about such things. I think all these rumours are keeping prospective men away from me (laughs).”

the work front, though her last release, Made in China, didn’t get a great response at the box office, one thing that Mouni will always rejoice is the fact that she got to work with Rajummar Rao. “He’s one of the finest actors that we have today. The first time I got to know that I’d be working with him, I was petrified. I didn’t know how I’d pull this off till I met him... While shooting, he’d would literally help me better my performance by suggesting how I could say certain lines better,” say Mouni, who is looking forward to Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, where she will be playing an antagonist.

