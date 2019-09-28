On Mouni Roy’s birthday, 10 pics that prove she’s a born beach baby. See them here

bollywood

Actor Mouni Roy turned 34 on Saturday, September 28. The actor is currently vacationing in Thailand, and has been sharing pictures on Instagram.

Mouni made a name for herself on the popular TV show Naagin, before moving on to a career in Bollywood. She made her Hindi film debut in 2018, opposite Akshay Kumar in the sports drama Gold, and followed it up with Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham.

Mouni now has the comedy Made in China up for release. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film. Rajkummar took to Twitter to wish Mouni a happy birthday, by posting a video of her dancing on the sets of the film. “Happy birthday @Roymouni aka Rukmini from #MadeInChina. Have a great year ahead,” Rajkummar wrote in a tweet. In a recent interview, Mouni said that Rajkummar was hugely influential to her. "I have learned everything from Raj on this film and for my role. He helped me endlessly during our rehearsals, not only for the scenes that we had together, but also where I was on my own," Mouni had said.

Happy birthday @Roymouni aka Rukmini from #MadeInChina. Have a great year ahead. pic.twitter.com/S3jovXN6Po — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) September 28, 2019

Besides Made in China, Mouni bagged a big project with Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming fantasy film Brahmastra, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.

Besides her acting roles, Mouni has given special appearances in several films, including the very successful KGF: Chapter 1. She is also massively popular on social media, with an Instagram following of close to 10 million people.

