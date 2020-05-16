Alia Bhatt supports Sonakshi Sinha in her Bid for Good initiative: ‘So proud of you’

bollywood

Minutes after Sonakshi Sinha announced her Bid for Good initiative to help daily wage workers, who have been badly affected by the ongoing lockdown, her friend Alia Bhatt went online to show her support for the cause.

The Raazi actor took to Twitter to share the initiative taken by Sinha. “So proud of you @sonakshisinha! Guys, support the cause, bid for good! https://bit.ly/FankindAuction,” the 27-year-old tweeted. She also encouraged her fans to follow the Bid For Good to help the daily wage earners.

Earlier in the day, the Dabangg actor shared a video on Twitter and explained about her new initiative - Bid for Good. The 32-year-old actor has auctioned her artwork including - digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings in an effort to help the daily wage earners amid the lockdown.

She had written: “Bid for Good! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins!”

Apart from Alia, a number of Sonakshi’s industry friends threw their weight behind the initiative. Names Dia Mirza, Apoorva Mehta, CEO and Producer, Dharma Productions, Gulshan Grover, Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul and filmmaker Karan Johar.

This is so wonderful!! 💞💞 have always admired your art Sona! And now it’s gonna help a greater cause!! Guys, donate generously and treasure one of her beautiful art pieces for life! 👌🏻💖 @sonakshisinha @FankindOfficial https://t.co/sT5bvcl3g6 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) May 15, 2020

Retweeting her video which showed her creations, Karan wrote: “Such a solid initiative Sona!”. Kriti too was wrote an encouraging note, “This is so wonderful!! Have always admired your art Sona! And now it’s gonna help a greater cause!! Guys, donate generously and treasure one of her beautiful art pieces for life!”

