Sonakshi Sinha auctions her artwork to help daily wage workers

bollywood

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:22 IST

In an effort to help the daily wage earners amid lockdown, actor Sonakshi Sinha has auctioned her artwork including - digital prints, sketches and large canvas paintings in her ‘Bid for Good’ initiative to provide ration to daily wage workers.

The 32-year-old actor put out a video on Twitter where she is seen along with her hand made paintings. In the video she says, “What good are we, if we can’t do for others. My art is my safe space, my solace. It helps me centre and channelise my thoughts and just brings me so much happiness. Creating art brings a sense of calm and relief to me.”

Bid for Good!

I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins! https://t.co/MrgsFnSvaZ pic.twitter.com/MquGf8zKPg — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 15, 2020

Encouraging her fans to ‘Bid For Good’ to help the daily wage earners, who have been worst affected amid the lockdown, the actor added, “And relief is what I want to bring to those for whom this lockdown has been a nightmare, people who have no income and therefore no food to feed themselves or their families, the daily wage earners. With the help of Fankind, I’ve decided to auction a mix of canvasses and hand sketches that I’ve created with all my heart. The proceeds from the auction will be donated to Give India to help provide meals the daily wagers, homeless and the less privileged.”

Explaining how can people bid for her artwork, she added, “Please take good care of my art. I’ve made it with nothing but love. And I hope it makes you proud for helping people, makes your house a little bit beautiful and makes you feel a little bit closer to me.”

Along with the video, Sonakshi wrote, “Bid for Good! I have teamed up with @FankindOfficial to auction my art & help raise funds to provide ration kits to daily wage workers. There is something for everyone - digital prints, sketches & large canvas paintings. The highest bidder wins!”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana’s photo shoot with mom Gauri goes viral, Ananya Pandey asks if she can borrow the top

Meanwhile, scores of Bollywood actors have come forward to help the people amid the harsh situation. Most recently, Vicky Kaushal had called his fans to donate for Covid-19 relief fund and announced that 3 lucky fans who donated will have a virtual games night with the star.

Follow @htshowbiz for more