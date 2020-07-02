Amitabh Bachchan pens a poem as Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar completes 15 years

bollywood

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 13:52 IST

Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to celebrate 15 years of his film, Sarkar. He dedicated a poem on the occasion.

He recalled how as time flies, suddenly an image flashes across the mind and brings back memories. He was speaking about the process that went into the making of Ram Gopal Varma’s film in philosophical terms. He wrote in English and Hindi: “15 years of SARKAR ...!! Ghadiyan dinn ki beet jaati hai, saalon baad chhavi unki saamne aati hai, yaad aate hai woh kshan, woh chitran, arpan, darpan, kaaran yaa prann, samarpann, spashtikaran, ki yahi ho udaaharan, iss roopantaran ka aabhushan, filmikaran, chale varshon rahe aamaran, mangalacharan, mangalacharan, mangalacharan.”

The 2005 political crime thriller is reportedly based on 1972’s The Godfather. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak and Katrina Kaif. Ram Gopal Varma went on to create a franchise out of Sarkar, helming Sarkar Raj and Sarkar 3 later. Amitabh’s character Subhash Nagre appears in all three films.

Hindustan Times, in its review of Sarkar 3, had said: “Sarkar’s success relies on Amitabh Bachchan’s charisma, and he knows his character by heart. Despite over-chewed dialogues in the opening sequence, he holds our attention. The same can be said about Ronit Roy who sparkles in an emotional confrontation with Nagre.”

Amitabh has been revisiting his older films on Instagram. Some time back, he had posted a poster of his film, Zanjeer and written: “47 years of Zanjeer ..” This was the first major success in his career.

Recalling his films Khuda Gawah and Piku, he had written: “28 years of Khuda Gawah.. 5 years of Piku .. today 8th May .. and in remembrance of the two that have left us.”

When one of his films, Mr Natwarlal, completed 41 years, he had written: “Life mein vinamr hona achcha hai .. lekin yaar .. kabhi kabhi thodi si ‘tadi’ bhi honi chahiye .. hain ki nahin ? (It’s good to be gracious in life but sometimes a little con is also needed. Isn’t it?)”

