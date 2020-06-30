Amitabh Bachchan makes Shweta laugh as he interprets Abhishek’s expression in this Paris throwback

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan went back in time to not only share a vintage throwback from Paris of 1985, but also to share a bit of world cinema trivia. The picture also featured wife Jaya Bachchan, daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and son Abhishek Bachchan.

Sharing the collage, he wrote: “Paris, Montmartre, 1985 .. the famous bohemian courtyard of artists and painters .. made famous by the legendary artist Toulouse Lautrec .. a film made on him ‘Moulin Rouge’ that starred the incredible actor José Ferrer .. and later Moulin Rouge made by Baz Luhrmann .. and of course “Calcuttaites” would dwell on the famous night club Moulin Rouge , on Prak Steeet .. our nightly hang out during 1962 - 1968 .. and the band of Louis Banks and singer Pam Crane .. aaahhhh .. those were the days my friend ..Back to the picture .. Abhishek thinking that my portrait being drawn is going all wrong.”

The pictures shows a street painter making a live portrait of Amitabh as Jaya and friends look on from a distance. In another of the pictures, the Bollywood couple along with Shweta and Abhishek take a critical look at the portrait. In all this, young Abhishek looks rather amused, and as Amitabh writes in his caption, he thinks ‘my portrait being drawn all wrong’. Amitabh also spoke with fondness about his years in Calcutta (now Kolkata) from 1962 - 1968, where his friends and he would frequent Park Street’s night club named Moulin Rouge. He also spoke how Moulin Rouge, the 1952 British film, starring Puerto Rican actor José Ferrer, had made this street in Paris famous. Today’s generations are more like to remember it by the latest Hollywood film of the same name, made by director Baz Luhrmann.

His daughter Shweta laughingly reacted to the pictures and wrote: “Hahahaha look at AB’s face.” His fans also wrote in; one user said: “Haha! What a priceless memory!” while another said: “Lifetime memories with the family.”

Amitabh has, over the years, aced the art of throwbacks. On their wedding anniversary on June 3, he had shared a collage of pictures of Jaya and his which also had a story to tell. He wrote: “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !!Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

At another time, sharing a piece of trivia from the time of the release of his Sholay in 1975, he had written: “At the Premiere of SHOLAY .. 15th August 1975, at the Minerva .. Ma, Babuji, Jaya and a bow tied moi .. how pretty Jaya looks .. This was the 35 mm print at the Premiere .. the 70mm Stereo sound print , first time in India was stuck in Customs.. but after the Premiere got over by midnight, we got news that the 70mm print was out of Customs .. we told Ramesh ji to get it to the Minerva .. it came .. the first Indian film on 70mm Stereo .. and I sat on the floor of the Balcony with Vinod Khanna and finished seeing this amazing result till 3 in the morning .”

