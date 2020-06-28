Amitabh Bachchan shares rare family pic of 3 generations in one frame, features son Abhishek and grandson Agastya

bollywood

Actor Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday posted a throwback picture with his son Abhishek and grandson Agastya. He also wrote how inadvertently they all posed in a similar fashion.

He wrote: “Father .. Son .. Grandson .. some years ago .. the folded hands are unplanned .. just happened.” In the picture, possibly taken at Amitabh’s Jalsa residence in Mumbai, the trio sit reclining on a sofa. All are dressed in pristine white kurta pyjama.

Amitabh has become quite an ace at posting throwback pictures and videos and often posts about his family and his memorable films. Some time ago, he had posted another picture with his grandson, now a young man and had written: “Fight .. fight the fit .. fit the fight .. reflective mirrors , laterally inverted imagery .. and the inspiration with Grandson ..”

On the occasion of his wedding anniversary earlier this month, he had written: “47 years .. today .. June 3, 1973 .. !! Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time .. My Father asked who you going with ? When i told him who , he said you must marry her before you go .. else you don’t go .. So .. I obeyed .. !!”

At the completion of 43 years of Amar Akbar Anthony, he had written how his kids had visited him on the sets and said: “SHWETA and Abhishek visit me on set of Amar Akbar Anthony .. shooting song ‘My name is Anthony Gonsalves’ .. at Holiday Inn Ball Room .. this pic on the beach front .. 43 YEARS of AAA , today .. !!! When Man ji came to narrate the idea to me .. and told me the Title .. I thought he had lost it .. at a time in the 70’s when film titles revolved around Behen Bhabhi and Beti , this one was so out of place .. BUT .. It is reported that it did a business of 7.25 cr at that time .. inflation adjusted it crosses collections of Bahubali 2 .. say the sayers who do calculations But fact is it did massive business .. did 25 weeks in 25 theatres in Mumbai alone .. or so they say .. Doesn’t happen now ... gone are those days !!”

Amitabh has been staying home through the lockdown period and later through the Unlock 1 as well with his family -- son Abhishek and his family including Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya and his daughter Shweta, who has been in Mumbai with her daughter Navya Naveli. Meanwhile, Amitabh’s wife, MP Jaya Bachchan had to stay back in Delhi, as she was still in the capital when the lockdown was announced.

