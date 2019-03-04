‘Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan work like crazy individuals,’ says Sujoy Ghosh about his Badla team

On International Women’s Day (March 8), Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla will hit the screens. Ahead of its release, director Sujoy Ghosh spoke to Mumbai Mirror about his expectations from the film, working with Amitabh and Shah Rukh Khan and the possibility of working with Kahaani actor Vidya Balan again.

Answering the question of what it is like working with Amitabh, Sujoy said it was any director’s dream to work with the veteran actor. However, he was excited about the prospect also because Amitabh was suited for the character “to the T”. He added how, over the years, he had become more energetic and that, even at his age, aimed to give his 100%.

On the issue of how involved were Shah Rukh and Amitabh in the project, he said that they fully into it. In fact, both worked like “crazy individuals” and pushed him to work harder. “Very involved. Bachchan sir and he work like crazy individuals and pushed me to work harder.”

He was also asked if he was worried that people who are aware that Badla was a remake of Spanish film, The Invisible Guest, may not be interested. Sujoy said his approach to the plot was different from the original. In fact, some would be interested to see how he had adapted the original film and many would watch without even knowing that Badla was an adaptation.

On the issue of working with Vidya Balan, Sujoy said that if he had a script for her, then he would definitely work with the actor.It may be recalled that the two reportedly had a fall-out after Kahaani.

“When I chose to enter films, this is something I had signed up for as it’s a part of our profession. It’s like making films but expecting people to not criticise your work. Since I want to be in limelight, people will write about me, that’s a given. Tomorrow, if I have a script for Vidya, we will definitely work together.”

Badla, meanwhile, looks to be an intriguing film -- a murder mystery that brings together Pink’s lead actors (Amitabh and Taapsee) in the role of a lawyer and an accused.

