Amitabh Bachchan watches Badla with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Shweta Nanda. See pics, video

Actor Amitabh Bachchan is all set to come back on the big screen with yet another thriller titled Badla. The suspense thriller also stars Taapsee Pannu and is set to hit theatres this Friday.

The film was recently screened in Mumbai and the veteran actor was accompanied by his children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda at the event. Check out pics and videos from the screening:

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, this is Amitabh’s fourth collaboration with the director. With him, he has previously delivered other thrillers such as TE3N and Kahaani. The film is a murder mystery that unites the Pink actors in the role of a lawyer and an accused.

Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and Amitabh Bachchan at Badla screening in Mumbai. ( Varinder Chawla )

The story of the film revolves around Taapsee’s character who is accused of murdering her boyfriend while Amitabh plays her lawyer who hasn’t lost a case in last 40 years. The film is an official adaptation of the 2017 Spanish film The Invisible Guest.

The trailer of the film was received well by the viewers. The film also has a few songs including Kyun Rabba which shows Taapsee fighting her inner demons while cheating on her husband with her boyfriend. Amitabh has also sung a special rap song for the film, titled Aukaat. The senior actor can be seen acing the rap sequence with the help of Amit Mishra, Clinton Cerejo and Jizzy.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals her character in The Sky Is Pink will age from 22 to 60, says it was a challenge

Badla has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan who also shot a promotional video ahead of the film’s release. The two actors have talked about several topics concerning Bollywood besides singing, clicking selfies and reminiscing old memories in the special video.

Amitabh’s last big banner film Thugs of Hindostan turned out to be a dud at the box office. Also starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh, the Vijay Krishna Acharya film was one of the biggest releases of 2018. It crashed immediately after its record breaking opening of Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Mar 03, 2019 09:48 IST