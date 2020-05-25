Angira Dhar on lockdown: It should not come in the way of your art

Updated: May 25, 2020 13:54 IST

A cloud of uncertainty has engulfed those in the world of showbiz, leaving many scared or insecure about what the future holds for them. But actor Angira Dhar, who is having “virtual celebrations” on her 32nd birthday today, amid the lockdown, has a noble way to look at the situation.

“As an artiste, it does not and it should not (scare anyone). I don’t think a lockdown should hamper people who want to do things, because they can ultimately do them even if they don’t have big resources, with smaller resources. I think we will all be creating a lot of stuff,” says the actor, who plans to work on a short film to be shot at her house.

A cursory glance at what some of our artistes have been up to during the lockdown, validates what Dhar says, as many of them have become content creators via online shows, with music videos, songs, poems, photographs, and more.

Reflecting upon it, she says, “It’s amazing how human beings evolve and acclimatize so fast, and it’s insane the amount of capabilities that we all have. I think we are all tapping into it trying to figure out and do stuff creatively. So, I don’t think that is a worry. But the worry is around the more commercial work.”

Last seen on screen in Commando 3 (2019), Dhar was shooting for a web series before the lockdown was announced, and she knows “it’s going to take a while before one can get back to it” as it is a big production. But getting “back to work” is the first thing on her mind to do once the lockdown restrictions ease out.

Within the industry, she says, quite a lot of work is on as writers are using this time optimally. “Suddenly after this lockdown is over, we’ll have tons of scripts,” she says and conjectures a boom in content across OTT platforms.

“They definitely will and should flourish around this time. Everybody is hungry to see more content, and it’s a very good time for these platforms,” adds Dhar, who has featured in web series Bang Baaja Baaraat and Love Per Square Foot, which was the first India original film for a global streaming platform.

Keeping that in mind, ask her about the changing scenario for films which are releasing direct-to-OTT instead of theatres due to the lockdown, and she says, “I wish this had not happened, and I wish theatrical films went to theatres and OTT films went to OTT. But now it has all become lopsided, and it will affect more films to come.”

While she admits the situation is “going to affect us all”, she also knows within her heart that “People will work around it. Whether in this industry or any other industry... We know how to resurrect, and it will all happen in good time.”

