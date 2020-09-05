Anushka Sharma caught snacking during work call, fans can’t get over her cute reaction

bollywood

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 17:00 IST

Actor Anushka Sharma is one of the cutest stars of Bollywood and this new video proves it. Anushka decided to sneak in some snack during a work video call and was caught in the act.

Anushka is seen in the video, wearing an orange polka dot outfit and with Apple Airpods in her ears. She appears to have forgotten that her web camera is still on and everyone can see what she is doing. She picks up some snack from behind her computer, stuffs her mouth with it. However, the realisation that she is visible to all, suddenly dawns on her and her eyes go wide. Anushka tries to munch discreetly and then flashes an adorable smile. The video’s origins are not known but it is being shared on social media by Anushka’s fan pages.

Anushka’s fans found the video too cute. One wrote, “OMG she is glowing.” Another wrote, “Tats too cute.” “How so sweet & lovely,” wrote another fan and showered her with heart emojis.

Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently announced that they were expecting their first baby. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” they wrote with a picture of the two of them, that also showed Anushka’s baby bump.

Also read: Bambai Main Ka Ba: Manoj Bajpayee turns rapper with Bhojpuri song, Anubhav Sinha directs. Watch teaser

The couple was congratulated by several colleagues, fans and friends.They married in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Anushka was last seen in 2018 movie Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She then produced Netflix film Bulbbul and web series Paatal Lok that were well received by the audience and critics.

Follow @htshowbiz for more