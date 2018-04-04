Baaghi 2 box office report: Tiger Shroff’s film to enter Rs 100 crore-club, the third film to do so in 2018

Tiger Shroff’s latest flick, Baaghi 2, is ruling the box office like a boss. After becoming the highest opener and second highest weekend opener of 2018, the film is now set to enter the Rs 100-crore-club. With Rs 95.80 crore in five days, Baaghi 2 will become the third film to cross the Rs 100-crore-mark this year after Padmaavat and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film has made double digit collections even on two weekdays -- Monday and Tuesday. After a record weekend collection, Baaghi 2 earned Rs 12.10 crore on Monday and Rs 10.6 crore on Tuesday, making a total of Rs 95.8 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures: “#Baaghi2 is all set to cruise past ₹ 100 cr mark today [Wed; Day 6]… Tiger Shroff debuts in ₹ 100 cr Club with #Baaghi2... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.60 cr. Total: ₹ 95.80 cr. India biz.”

The film is Tiger’s biggest hit and has surpassed Ajay Devgn’s Raid and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan to become the year’s third highest grosser.

Baaghi 2 also stars Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda and is said to be inspired by Telugu film Kshanam.

