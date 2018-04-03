Baaghi 2 box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff film earns Rs 85.2 cr, here are all its records

What explains the stupendous success of Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 at the box office? That’s a question trade experts seem to be asking since the film’s release on Friday. The film, second iteration of the action franchise Baaghi, was always supposed to do well at the ticket windows but the box office collection of Baaghi 2 on day one left the industry pleasantly surprised: Rs 25.10 crore. From there on, the film went from strength to strength and has – in four days – earned Rs 85.20 crore. On Monday, with many parts being shut down due to India bandh, the film’s collection continued to be in double digits.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: 85.20 cr. India biz.” Baaghi 2’s overseas business is equally strong as Adarsh revealed in another tweet, “It’s often said that action films don’t work or find limited patronage Overseas, but #Baaghi2 has proved the thought wrong... Collects $ 3.4 million [22.11 cr] in its opening weekend... SUPERB!”

Despite bandh affecting biz in various states, #Baaghi2 puts up a SUPERB double digit total on Mon... Biz gathered momentum towards evening shows... Speeding towards ₹ 100 cr... Fri 25.10 cr, Sat 20.40 cr, Sun 27.60 cr, Mon 12.10 cr. Total: ₹ 85.20 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 3, 2018

In the process, the film has made a few records. It has recorded the second highest opening weekend of the year after Padmaavat (Rs 73.10 crore), leaving films such as Raid, PadMan and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety behind.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Weekend biz...

1. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [extended weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr

3. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr

4. #PadMan ₹ 40.05 cr

5. #SonuKeTituKiSweety #SKTKS ₹ 26.57 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

This also becomes Tiger’s biggest hit so far. Tiger made his Bollywood debut with a hit, Heropanti (2014), and went on to cement his position as an action star with his next few films. In a career spanning four years, Jackie Shroff’s sons has two flops and two hits to his credit.

Before Baaghi 2, his biggest hit was Baaghi that earned Rs 76.06 crore.

The film also stars Disha Patani, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda.