Blackmail song Happy Happy: A sad Irrfan Khan, a singing Badshah and reams of toilet paper. Watch video

Know the friend who can always be counted on to make your bad moment worse? Irrfan Khan’s character in Blackmail has found that person in Badshah. In fact, the rapper has gone a step ahead and made a song out of Irrfan’s predicament. The song, ironically, is called Happy Happy when Irrfan is anything but. Well, it is bound to happen when the song takes the central premise of Blackmail trailer forward: A man (Irrfan) returns home early from office to surprise his wife (Kriti Kulhari) and gets a shock instead when he sees her in bed with a hunk (Arunoday Singh). However, Irrfan’s character doesn’t have murder on his mind, he has blackmail.

Directed by Abhinay Deo, of Delhi Belly fame, Blackmail is expected to repeat the success of the actor’s Hindi Medium.

The song is a promotional video and mocks Irrfan’s situation in the film. Badshah has not only lent his voice for the song, he has also penned it down and composed the number. Aastha Gill has also sung the song, along with Badshah.

Irrfan shared the song on Twitter and wrote, “Dusron ke gum par khushi kaise banate hai bhai koi @Its_Badshah se seekhe. See the #HappyHappy song here @GillAastha @IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25 #ArunodaySingh @OmiOneKenobe @raogajraj @AbhinayDeo #BhushanKumar @TSeries #RDPMotionPictures.”

Blackmail also features Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall, Gajraj Rao in main roles.

Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackmail is slated to release on April 6.

Watch the song here:

