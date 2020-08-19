e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 19, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bobby Deol on career slump: ‘Started pitying myself, turned to alcohol’

Bobby Deol on career slump: ‘Started pitying myself, turned to alcohol’

Actor Bobby Deol, who will soon be seen in Netflix’s Class of 83, has spoken about turning to alcohol when his career went through a slump.

bollywood Updated: Aug 19, 2020 12:18 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Bobby Deol in a still from Class of 83.
Bobby Deol in a still from Class of 83.
         

Actor Bobby Deol has said in an interview that during a rough phase in his career, he started pitying himself and turned to alcohol. Bobby, who will star in the upcoming film Class of 83, returned to the limelight recently after a career slump that lasted several years.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “When you pity yourself, you will start cursing the world around you. That is what happened with me for two-three years. I started pitying myself and thought that no one wants to work with me so I relied on alcohol. I started numbing myself and then one day I realised where I was wrong when I saw it in my kids’ eyes that our father stays home all day long.” He added, “I saw the same emotion in my mother and wife’s eyes too, so something in me changed and I realized that if I want to move forward, I cannot wait for someone else to do it, I will have to walk myself. That is when I started working on myself and I have been so busy in the last two-three years.”

 

He said that every actor, even those of the stature of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have their own share of struggles, but it is their never-say-die attitude that pulls them through.

Offering his take on the ongoing insider-outsider debate in the film industry, he said, “There’s no such thing as backing in the industry. Just because my family is from the industry does not mean they have backed me when it comes to work. If that was the case, I would have starred in big films all along. Of course I am very blessed to be Dharmendra’s son, but I only worked with him in the first film, after that, all the offers that I received or all the films that I did were on the basis of my performances.”

Also read: Dharmendra remembers the time Bobby Deol got emotional, said ‘there’s no one like my dad’

Class of 83 is a period police drama produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix. The film is slated for release on Friday. Bobby will appear in another streaming project -- MX Player’s Ashram -- in the week after that.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Agree with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, Priyanka in new book
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Supreme Court orders CBI investigation
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Reasons why naval commanders’ meet is significant
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine could be the first to be available to Indians: 5 key developments
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ‘Family very happy with SC verdict’
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
Who is Susan B Anthony pardoned by US President Donald Trump?
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
A rush to save remains of an Egyptian woman from rainwater in Jaipur
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
Covid-19 pandemic and polls: Election Commission to announce guidelines
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh Rajput's Death CaseMS DhoniUS elections 2020Oxford Covid-19 vaccine

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In