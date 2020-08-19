Bobby Deol on career slump: ‘Started pitying myself, turned to alcohol’

bollywood

Actor Bobby Deol has said in an interview that during a rough phase in his career, he started pitying himself and turned to alcohol. Bobby, who will star in the upcoming film Class of 83, returned to the limelight recently after a career slump that lasted several years.

He told Bollywood Hungama, “When you pity yourself, you will start cursing the world around you. That is what happened with me for two-three years. I started pitying myself and thought that no one wants to work with me so I relied on alcohol. I started numbing myself and then one day I realised where I was wrong when I saw it in my kids’ eyes that our father stays home all day long.” He added, “I saw the same emotion in my mother and wife’s eyes too, so something in me changed and I realized that if I want to move forward, I cannot wait for someone else to do it, I will have to walk myself. That is when I started working on myself and I have been so busy in the last two-three years.”

He said that every actor, even those of the stature of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, have their own share of struggles, but it is their never-say-die attitude that pulls them through.

Offering his take on the ongoing insider-outsider debate in the film industry, he said, “There’s no such thing as backing in the industry. Just because my family is from the industry does not mean they have backed me when it comes to work. If that was the case, I would have starred in big films all along. Of course I am very blessed to be Dharmendra’s son, but I only worked with him in the first film, after that, all the offers that I received or all the films that I did were on the basis of my performances.”

Class of 83 is a period police drama produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment for Netflix. The film is slated for release on Friday. Bobby will appear in another streaming project -- MX Player’s Ashram -- in the week after that.

