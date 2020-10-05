e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand dies after prolonged illness

Chalte Chalte actor Vishal Anand dies after prolonged illness

Former actor Vishal Anand died after a long battle with ill health on Sunday. He acted in 11 films in the 1970s such as Chalte Chalte, Taxi Driver and DilSe Mile Dil.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2020 15:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vishal Anand was see in Chalte Chalte with Simi Garewal.
Vishal Anand was see in Chalte Chalte with Simi Garewal.
         

Former actor Vishal Anand has died after a prolonged illness. Vishal, whose real name was Bhisham Kohli, died on October 4, Sunday. He has worked with established names such as Ashok Kumar, Simi Garewal and Mehmood.

He also directed and produced a few films, including Chalte Chalte which also starred Simi Garewal. He also gave music director Bappi Lahiri a break in the films.

Vishal acted in only a few movies in his career, including, Chalte Chalte, SaReGaMaPa, Dil Se Mile Dil and Taxi Driver. Vishal starred in Chalte Chalte with Simi Garewal and he reportedly also produced the film. The film also marked music composer Bappi Lahiri’s big break in Bollywood.

