De De Pyaar De trailer: Ajay Devgn’s birthday gift to his fans is a laugh riot. Watch video

In a refreshing change from an average Bollywood film where our 50-something Bollywood stars play half their age, De De Pyaar De trailer has Ajay Devgn as a 50-year-old man. The trailer was released on Ajay’s 50th birthday on Tuesday.

However, that is perhaps the most relatable moment in the trailer, which from there on makes jokes on Ajay’s age, Tabu’s age and the age-old trope of an older man falling in love with a 20-something girl. Ajay plays a divorcee who finds love in 26-year-old Ayesha (played by Rakul). After a lot of talk about sleeping together, Jaaved Jaaferi’s shrink asking which December-May relationship has ever worked (Saif-Kareena, Ajay’s character shoots back), we meet Ajay’s ex-wife (Tabu), their two children who are Ayesha’s age and a father played by Alok Nath, #MeToo be damned.

After the release of De De Pyaar De’s first poster where Ajay is seen recreating his iconic split from the 1991 film Phool Aur Kaante, a hashtag Split Like AJ started trending. People posted their photos doing the famous Ajay pose despite the actor mentioning along with the poster, “Don’t try this at home!”

The film reunites Tabu and Ajay, who were last seen together in Housefull 3. The film’s second heroine, Rakul said about Ajay in a recent interview, “I’m very new in the industry compared to him and he never made me feel that way. He’s a very warm person. It’s a very fun film and all I can say is that I had a blast shooting with him. There is not a single day where I see that I’m working with someone so seasoned. It was a very comfortable atmosphere on the set to be able to get that chemistry”.

The film is being produced by TSeries and Luv Films. Directed by Akiv Ali, De De Pyaar De will release on May 17.

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 12:35 IST