Ajay Devgn returns as the romantic hero in De De Pyaar De, reveals first look of film with Tabu

Actor Ajay Devgn is currently holidaying with his family including wife Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug in Thailand. The family has been on their New Year vacation, pictures of which have been liked by their fans on the web. He has also started the year by announcing his new projects. Besides revealing the first look of his film Taanaji, he also shared his look from his other film titled De De Pyaar De. Wishing his fans on the occasion, he shared a picture with the tweet, “Pyaar bharaa New Year aap sabhi ko. #DeDePyaarDe.”

The film will be a romantic comedy also starring Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh as the female leads. It will be directed by Akiv Ali and is scheduled to release on March 15 this year. The project is being produced by TSeries and Luv Films.

Pyaar bharaa New Year aap sabhi ko.#DeDePyaarDe pic.twitter.com/BwCA7O4FZ5 — De De Pyaar De (@DeDePyaarDe) January 1, 2019

Ajay is also starring in the historical biopic Taanji. He will be playing the title role of Maratha commander Tanaji Malusare who played a major role during the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. The first look of the film shows him jumping from a height to attack the enemy along with his men. Clad in a dhoti and armour with his face half-covered and wielding a sword, the intense look makes an impact.

The actor also has two other projects in hand. He will be seen in the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal and in Hansal Mehta’s Turram Khan.

Last year, Ajay was seen in the suspense thriller Raid, which fared well at the box office and was praised by the critics. He was recently seen in a cameo role in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. He shared the frame with lead actor Ranveer Singh who could be seen saluting him in the song, ‘Mera Wala Dance.’

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 10:21 IST