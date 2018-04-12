Deepika Padukone is all decked up and ready for a wedding. See pics

Many wondered if Deepika Padukone and her family have indeed started preparing for her rumoured wedding with Ranveer Singh as she headed back to her home in Bengaluru on Wednesday. However, much to the disappointment of Ranveer-Deepika’s fans, such is not the case.

Deepika is in the city to attend a family wedding. She was spotted with her younger sister Anisha and relatives in a family photo being shared by the actor’s fan pages on Twitter and Instagram. While her mum Ujjwala and father Prakash are absent from the picture, the two sisters are seen traditionally dressed for the function.

Deepika is wearing a blue saree with silver embroidery and her patent, slick hair in a bun. Anisha is seen in a white suit and with henna on her hands.

The actor was spotted by paparazzi at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday evening as she arrived to catch a flight for Bengaluru. She was all smiles for the photographers’ cameras and even clicked pictures with the airport security guard.

Rumours of Deepika and Ranveer’s wedding have gotten thicker ever since they were reportedly spotted shopping together and having dinners with each others’ families recently. Deepika had, however, said in an interview that a wedding will happen when it is supposed to happen.

Ranveer and Deepika’s last film, Padmaavat, was a huge success at the box office and earned more than Rs 300 crore. Ranveer will now be seen in Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and with Saraa Ali Khan in Simbaa. Deepika was supposed to star in Vishal Bharadwaj’s next with Irrfan Khan but the project has been postponed due to Irrfan Khan’s ill health.

