Deepika Padukone named sexiest Asian woman of the decade, says Chhapaak will redefine meaning of beauty

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 16:38 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone has been declared the sexiest Asian woman of the decade by an online portal in London.

Speaking about it the actor shared, “I find it ironic that such recognition coincides with the release of a film such as Chhapaak. There is no better time than now to redefine what beauty and sex appeal has been understood as and meant to society for so many years”.

The trailer of Deepika’s Chhapaak was unveiled recently and it was received warmly by the audience. Deepika recently launched the closet initiative where she auctions her clothes from her own collection, with proceeds going her ‘Live Love Laugh Foundation’. The foundation aims to spread awareness about stress, anxiety, and depression.

Besides Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika will also feature in Kabir Khan’s ‘83, in which she will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.

