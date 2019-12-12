e-paper
Deepika Padukone has seen first photo of Kapil Sharma’s baby girl, says ‘she’s adorable’

Deepika Padukone revealed that Kapil Sharma showed her a picture of his baby girl, on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Dec 12, 2019
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Deepika Padukone gushed over Kapil Sharma’s little munchkin.
Deepika Padukone has revealed that she is one of the first people to catch a glimpse of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath’s newborn baby. On Wednesday, Deepika appeared on Kapil’s show with Chhapaak director Meghna Gulzar to promote their film.

A photographer shared pictures from the sets on his Instagram account and wondered whether the comedian showed the actor a picture of his daughter. “He did! & she’s adorable!” Deepika commented, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

 

Deepika Padukone finds Kapil Sharma’s daughter “adorable”.
Kapil announced on Monday that he and Ginni have become proud parents of a baby girl. “Blessed to have a baby girl. Need ur blessings. Love u all. Jai mata di,” he wrote on Twitter. Several celebrities, including Anil Kapoor, Himansh Kohli and singer Guru Randhawa, congratulated the couple on the new addition to their family.

 

In the past, Kapil has admitted to having a massive crush on Deepika. On Koffee With Karan, when he was asked if he told her about his feelings, he said, “She should understand it herself.”

When Kapil announced his relationship with Ginni in 2017, he joked that he would not miss Deepika anymore. Sharing a picture of his then-girlfriend, he had written, “@deepikapadukone deepu... now m not gona miss u .. hahahahaha.. love always.”

 

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot as per Hindu rituals on December 12, 2018 in Punjab. This was followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony the next day.

Also see: Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath welcome baby girl, Guru Randhawa says ‘officially a chacha now’

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Kapil revealed that though he knew Ginni since college, he realised that she was the one when she supported him through his darkest phase in 2017. Currently, Kapil is hosting The Kapil Sharma Show, which airs on Sony TV. He resumed work just a day after announcing the birth of his baby girl, and returned to the sets on Wednesday.

