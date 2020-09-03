e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Ehsan Khan dies at 90, had tested positive for Covid-19

Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Ehsan Khan dies at 90, had tested positive for Covid-19

Days after the death of his younger brother Aslam Khan, Dilip Kumar’s another younger brother Ehsan Khan died at 90 on Wednesday. Both had tested positive for Covid-19.

bollywood Updated: Sep 03, 2020 07:30 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
Asian News International | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal
New Delhi
Dilip Kumar’s another younger brother Ehsan Khan dies at 90.
Dilip Kumar’s another younger brother Ehsan Khan dies at 90.
         

Ehsan Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, passed away on Wednesday at the Lilavati Hospital. The demise took place at 11 pm, the hospital said.

Ehsan, 90 years old, had tested positive for Covid-19 and also had heart disease, hypertension, and Alzheimer’s, according to the Lilavati Hospital.

On August 21, the thespian’s youngest brother Aslam Khan passed away at Lilavati Hospital. Eshan was about 90 years of age while Aslam Khan was a few years younger.

Aslam and Eshan Khan, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital last month. After Aslam complained of breathlessness, he was rushed to the hospital, along with Eshan. Both of them tested positive for Covid-19 and were immediately admitted at the coronavirus ward of the hospital. Their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s family was ‘forced to sign a statement written in Marathi’ by Mumbai Police, says lawyer Vikas Singh

Dr Jalil Parker from the hospital had earlier told Hindustan Times, “They have been kept in ICU but we haven’t intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them.”

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Actively investigating’: Twitter confirms account of PM’s website hacked
‘Actively investigating’: Twitter confirms account of PM’s website hacked
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
India rejigs deployment in Ladakh amid standoff
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
Why PUBG is wildly popular in India
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
What sero surveys tell us about Covid in India
What sero surveys tell us about Covid in India
Antisocial media: Why Facebook’s missteps threaten internet and society
Antisocial media: Why Facebook’s missteps threaten internet and society
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In