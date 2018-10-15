Ekta Kapoor reunites with Alankrita Shrivastava, unveils Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare poster

Producer Ekta Kapoor’s tryst with empowering stories about women continues. Ekta on Monday unveiled the first poster for her upcoming reunion film with director Alankrita Shrivastava, titled Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

Sharing the poster on Twitter and Instagram, Ekta wrote, “You didn’t make them so you don’t get to break them! Presenting Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. @alankrita601’s next after Lipstick Under My Burkha. The journey begins.”

Ekta jumped on board Alankrita’s previous movie, which was one of the more controversial films of Pahlaj Nihalani’s tenure as the Central Board of Film Certification chairman. Dolly Kitty reunites Alankrita with one of her Lipstick Under My Burkha stars, Konkona SenSharma.

The new film will also feature Bhumi Pednekar, who recently received rave reviews for her performance in Zoya Akhtar’s segment in Netflix’s anthology film, Lust Stories. Bhumi also shared the poster on her Instagram, and wrote, “Inside or outside, we will do as we please! I’m so excited to start this journey with one of my favourite directors.”

The poster shows both actors with their heads partially inside birdcages. Bhumi’s character can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of liquor in her hand.

Ekta has most recently produced Veere Di Wedding, the box office success starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania, and Laila Majnu, directed by Sajid Ali. Her next film is Mental Hai Kya, starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut.

First Published: Oct 15, 2018 20:32 IST