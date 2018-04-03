Hichki actor Rohit Saraf: The moment I saw the final product, I knew we’d hit the bull’s eye

Actor Rohit Saraf, who played the role of one of Rani Mukerji’s students in recently released movie, Hichki, is not getting carried away by all the praise he is been getting. Though he admits that he is “overwhelmed” by all the “compliments” he has been receiving, he knew that the film would be received well.

“It’s wonderful and reassuring to see Hichki doing so well. When I got to know the subject and signed the film, I knew that we were working on an important and sensitive subject. I knew that we had a winner at hand. But as artists, we are always a little anxious about our work, that’s just in our DNA, I guess. But the moment I saw the final product in our first screening, I knew we’d hit the bull’s eye. As for the compliments, I’m overwhelmed with the notes and messages from well-wishers,” he says.

His last film, Dear Zindagi (2016), where he played the role of Alia Bhatt’s brother, also earned him great reviews. The 20-year-old insists that “luck” has nothing to do with the success of his two films. “I wouldn’t like to give the entire credit to a single factor like luck. I’d like to believe that I attract a certain kind of work which has substance because I work very hard towards it. So I guess it’s a little bit of everything. To me what’s most important when I’m signing a project is the character that I’m going to portray and whether it gives the opportunity to show different facets of my craft,” he says.

He adds, “In the past, I have said no to work that I didn’t believe in, even though it may have meant not having anything in hand for a couple of weeks or sometimes months. It’s less about having the luxury (to be able to say a no to a film) and more about having the conviction (to say a yes).”

