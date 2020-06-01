e-paper
Home / Bollywood / I've never been hell-bent on having a birthday celebration: Shobhita Dhulipala

I’ve never been hell-bent on having a birthday celebration: Shobhita Dhulipala

The Made In Heaven actor says that as she turns a year older, she plans on culturally enrich herself

bollywood Updated: Jun 01, 2020 01:23 IST
Titas Chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury
HT Mumbai
Shobhita Dhulipala
Shobhita Dhulipala
         

“This lockdown has given me the chance to reassess my relationships with friends, family, acquaintances and confidantes and revaluate my bond with them. I’ll be spending my birthday making group calls with school friends and others friends from my hometown and Mumbai,” says Sobhita Dhulipala who turns 28 today. To mark the day, she’ll be treating herself to simple delights. She shares, “This birthday will be an intimate affair. I’m going to cook a dish that my mum used to when I was a child. I’ll also be reading some poetry and listen to jazz.”

She confides that she has never been a fan of elaborate birthday celebrations. She says, “I’ve never been hell-bent on having a birthday celebration. I find great joy in the simplicity and modesty of things. I like and find comfort in a lack of pomp and flair.”

Does she miss being with her family today? “My parents live in Vishakhapatnam. My sister is a doctor in Pune. Earlier, my dad used to be a sailor and he would be away for eight out of 12 months. Hence, we’re very familiar with the idea of not functioning as one full unit (laughs)”, Dhulipala says.

The Made In Heaven actor says that as she turns a year older, she plans on culturally enrich herself. “I want to read more, travel more and continue doing yoga. The first thing I’m going to do after the lockdown is to learn a musical instrument. I’ve always been very obsessed with percussion instruments. I want to be much closer to my home culture. I feel like I’m becoming a version of my mother with each passing year,” she says.

The birthday girl adds that she wants to work towards becoming a spiritual person. “It has been triggered by Irrfan’s passing. I’ve been watching his movies and a few of his interviews. He had a spiritual approach to life which is extremely inspiring. I don’t want to be obsessed with wanting things. My journey, this time, is going to be more inwards,” she concludes.

