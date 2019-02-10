Inside Gully Boy world premiere: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt light up the red carpet at Berlin Film festival. See pics, video

Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet for world premiere of their film Gully Boy at the Berlin International Film Festival on Saturday.

The two were accompanied by director Zoya Akhtar and producer Ritesh Sidhwani as they premiered their film, based in Mumbai’s street rap culture.

Ranveer hit the red carpet in a magenta animal print suit paired with a turtle neck tee and complemented it with a new hairdo and quirky glasses.

Alia joined him in an off-shoulder neon gown with a long trail and a side slit with no jewellery. Meanwhile, Zoya chose a white sari and Ritesh a black suit for their red carpet appearance.

(L-R) Producer Ritesh Sidhwani, actor Ranveer Singh, director Zoya Akhtar and Alia Bhatt pose during a photocall for the film Gully Boy presented in the special gala section at the 69th Berlinale film festival on February 9, 2019 in Berlin. (Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP) (AFP)

Among the few pictures shared by the actors on their Instagram handle, Ranveer shared a picture of himself with his back towards the camera while rapping in front of the huge gathering. He thanked Berlin in the caption that read, “Thank you, Berlin! 🇩🇪 #gullyboy #berlinale.”

During the media interaction ahead of the world premiere, Ranveer told Reuters, “I want this to be the beginning of something because I really think Hindustani hip-hop is a revolution. It’s more than just music. It’s a musical and social revolution.” He added, “Traditionally our films and gender dynamics are structured very differently,” Singh said. “So that’s an aspect of our film that we’re very proud of.”

Gully Boy is among the 400 films from around the world to be presented at the Berlin film festival, that will be running from February 7 to 17, 2019.

The film is partially inspired by the lives of Mumbai-based rappers Divine and Naezy. It is set to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 09:00 IST