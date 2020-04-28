Irrfan Khan undergoing treatment at Kokilaben hospital

bollywood

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 17:49 IST

Actor Irrfan Khan is in Mumbai and has been undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, his representatives have said, responding to reports that the actor has been admitted to the ICU. More details are awaited.

Irrfan in 2018 announced that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, and sought treatment abroad. The actor lost his mother, Saeeda Begum, on Saturday, and was reported to have attended her funeral via video call. Irrfan’s mother was 95.

The actor most recently appeared in Angrezi Medium, which was one of the last films to have been released before the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The film took a hit at the box office and was given an early release on streaming.

Also read: Irrfan Khan attends mother Saeda Begum’s funeral via video conferencing

Ahead of the film’s debut, Irrfan had shared a video message about his condition. “Hello, brothers and sisters,” Irrfan said in a voiceover, in Hindi. “I am with you and not with you. This film, Angrezi Medium, is very special to me. I truly wanted to promote this film as passionately as we made it, but there are some ‘unwanted guests’ in my body and they’re keeping me busy. I’ll keep you informed on that front.”

He continued, “One doesn’t have any other choice but to remain positive. Whether you are able to make lemonade in such situations is entirely up to you. We’ve made this film with the same sort of positivity. I hope this film is able to make you laugh and cry in equal measure.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more