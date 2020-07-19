Kangana Ranaut claims Mahesh Bhatt nearly beat her up for rejecting film on ‘heroism of a suicide bomber’

bollywood

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Mahesh Bhatt flew into a violent rage when she turned down his production, Dhokha, which was about a woman who becomes a suicide bomber after being subjected to atrocities by the police. She said that he nearly assaulted her and was stopped by his daughter, Pooja Bhatt.

In an interview with Republic TV, Kangana opened up about being launched by Mahesh in his production, Gangster. “Well, I am grateful, but that does not give them the right to call me mad and psychotic and throw chappals at me. Mahesh Bhatt threw a chappal at me,” she said.

According to Kangana, when she was doing Gangster and Woh Lamhe with the Bhatts, Mahesh called her to his editing studio and offered her Dhokha. She did not believe in the ideology of the film, which she felt depicted the ‘heroism of a suicide bomber’. She said, “Even at 18, I had this much common sense. I said, ‘If you are tortured, there is a lot you can do. You can join the army or police. Why do you have to become a suicide bomber?’ I said no to that film.”

Mahesh did not take Kangana’s decision well and allegedly ‘yelled’ at her. “He was literally about to come on to me like he is going to beat me or something. His daughter held him back and said, ‘Papa, don’t.’ I escaped somehow,” she said.

The slipper incident allegedly took place during the trial of Woh Lamhe. Kangana claimed that Mahesh did not allow her to attend the screening of her own film. “He came to the main gate of the theatre and he chased me out. He yelled at me. I was still trying to sneak in because I wanted to see my film. He threw a chappal. Two people took him inside,” she said.

Kangana said that the film industry was suffering from a ‘hangover of the mafias’ and could not take it when a film offer was turned down. “Why can’t I say no if I want to? These people are still in the hangover of the mafias, that ‘bhai ko mana nahi kar sakte’ otherwise you will be shot dead. That needs to end in this film industry,” she said.

