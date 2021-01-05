Kangana Ranaut opposes Shashi Tharoor, Kamal Haasan over pay for homemakers: ‘Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love’

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opposed actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan’s idea of recognising housework done by homemakers as a salaried profession. She responded to a tweet by Shashi Tharoor who supported Kamal’s idea and said that this “will enchance their power and create near-universal basic income.”

Echoing Kamal Haasan’s view that even homemakers must be paid for their services, Shashi tweeted, “I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income.”

Opposing it vehemently, Kangana wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, “Don’t put a price tag on sex we have with our love, don’t pay us for mothering our own, we don’t need salary for being the Queens of our own little kingdom our home,stop seeing everything as business. Surrender to your woman she needs all of you not just your love/respect/salary.”

She further said in reply to a Twitter user who said that “working men given more value” while “home makers are dependant on their husbands financially”. Presenting her view, Kangana tweet, “It will be worse to reduce a home owner to home employ, to give price tag to mothers sacrifices and life long unwavering commitment,It’s like you want to pay God for this creation, cause you suddenly pity him for his efforts. It’s partially painful and partially funny thought.”

In December last year, Kamal assured ‘payment’ to homemakers for their work at home if his party MNM was voted to power in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. “Homemakers will get their due recognition through payment for their work at home which hitherto has been unrecognised and unmonetised, thus raising the dignity of our womenfolk,” the seven-point Governance and Economic Agenda released by Kamal said.

