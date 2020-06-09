Kangana Ranaut plays the theme track of 1970 Hollywood classic Love Story on the piano in her Manali home, watch

bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team which handles her Instagram page released a short video of the actor playing the theme track from the 1970 Hollywood classic Love Story. Kangana looks relaxed as she plays the piano.

Sharing the video, the Instagram handle wrote: ‘#KanganaRanaut turns to classics — plays Love Story theme on the piano at her house in Manali.’ Sitting by a massive piano, Kangana is a picture of concentration and she hits the keys. Dressed in a white blouse and black lower, with her curls neatly tied in a pony tail, Kangana is deep into the act. Her fans were of course delighted to see her play to perfection and dropped red heart emojis.

The video gives a glimpse of her lavish home - its subdued yellow lighting, pale white painted walls and doors, dull brown carpet and matching sofa cast an old-world charm to the place.

Kangana has been sharing pictures of her world even otherwise. Only in May she had posted pictures from her Mumbai office. The post read: “#KanganaRanaut gives true Girl Boss and Fashionsta vibes as she poses for a picture at her mesmerizing studio, #ManikarnikaFilms.”

Giving a dekko of her workspace in Pali Hills in Mumbai for her production house, Manikarnika Films, an older post had said, “#KanganaRanaut’s eclectic workspace for her production house, #ManikarnikaFilms exude elegance and keen sense of aesthetics. Keep swiping for more pictures and take an eyeful of the beautiful and inspiring workplace, situated in Pali Hills, Mumbai.” Kangana Ranaut’s studio in Mumbai has been designed by Shabnam Gupta.

Kangana has been spending time with her parents, sister Rangoli and her family in their Manali home. On the work front, as and when the lockdown ends and work begins in real earnest, Kangana will be seen directing her second production, titled Aparajita Ayodhya, a film on Ayodhya verdict.

Confirming the news, Kangana said in a statement, “The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically.”

The film has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad of Baahubali fame.

