Kangana Ranaut says BMC has served notices to her neighbours: ‘Spare their houses, they haven’t said anything against govt’

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:33 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to spare her neighbours, who were served notices on Tuesday, the actor said. Kangana has been engaged in a war of words with the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra, amid which portions of her Pali Hill property were demolished by the BMC earlier this month.

In a tweet, Kangana wrote, “Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbours, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbours have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses.”

Today @mybmc has served notices to all my neighbors, @mybmc had threatened them to socially isolate me, they were told if they supported me they would break their houses as well. My neighbors have not said anything against Maharashtra government please spare their houses 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 29, 2020

Kangana was given Y-plus category security cover by the Union home ministry after she expressed concerns for her safety following a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The controversy started when she said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai, and compared it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Raut condemned her comments, and advised her not to set foot in Maharashtra.

Kangana arrived in early September, shortly after the BMC carried out the demolition of her property citing structural violations. The actor is seeking damages.

Her war of words with the Maharashtra government has only intensified in recent days. “What is this gunda raaj going on in Mumbai? No one can question world’s most incompetent CM and his team? What will they do to us? Break our houses and kill us?” she wrote in a tweet, reacting to a YouTuber’s alleged arrest for questioning the government of Maharashtra.

Earlier, in a video message posted on Twitter, Kangana addressed Thackeray directly, and said in Hindi, “Uddhav Thackeray, did you think that you got revenge from me by colluding with the film mafia and demolishing my house? My house has been demolished today but your pride will crumble tomorrow. Time will change. I think you have done me a huge favour...”

