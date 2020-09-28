Sona Mohapatra on Kangana Ranaut’s dig at Anushka Sharma: ‘Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self’

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 15:48 IST

Singer Sona Mohapatra, who found out that she has been blocked on Twitter by Kangana Ranaut, said that the actor ‘wants to criticise everyone’ but needs to learn a thing or two about ‘how to take it’ herself. Sona said that while Kangana has shown enough courage to call out some of Bollywood’s malpractices, she has never stood up for anyone but herself.

Last week, Kangana accused actor Anushka Sharma of ‘selective feminism’, reminding her of the fact that she remained silent when the former was called ‘haramkhor’ by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. A Twitter user replied to Kangana saying, “U must remember ur tym whn @sonamohapatra raised her voice bt u didn’t supported her...u havn’t raised ur voice whn Jia Khan ws killed..so u don’t hav any ryt 2 blame others...stop playin victim card evrytyn..u neva evn appreciated SSR when he was alive...#BoycottKangana.”

Sona, responding to this tweet, wrote, “& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay.” She shared a screenshot which showed that she was blocked by Kangana on Twitter.

& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don’t really follow her.. discovered this!!👇🏾Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn’t know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay https://t.co/ryafUlYojs pic.twitter.com/JGYrbHt6uX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

“Also,Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff,” the singer added.

Also,Kangana hasn’t ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn’t acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That’s not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she’s been brave to call out some of the industry’s ills.That’s all.Will call her bluff. 🤟🏾 https://t.co/M4m9mpCT8a — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

Last week, Kangana criticised Sunil Gavaskar for taking Anushka’s name in his commentary during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match but also accused her of ‘selective feminism’. Kangana wrote on Twitter, “#Anushka remained quiet when I was threatened and called Haramkhor but today the same misogyny coming to bite her, I condemn the fact that she was dragged in to cricket by #SunilGavaskar but selective feminism is equally uncool.”

Sona also claimed that calling Kangana ‘haramkhor’, while wrong, was not a misogynistic comment. She wrote, “& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I’ll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR,better advisors. The ‘haramkhor’ statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not ‘misogynistic’ as u claim. Don’t play the victim woman card. Hurts women.”

& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I’ll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR,better advisors. The ‘haramkhor’ statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not ‘misogynistic’ as u claim. Don’t play the victim woman card. Hurts women https://t.co/IJoRn3VfTx — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) September 28, 2020

Kangana was called ‘haramkhor’ by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after she criticised the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

