Kareena Kapoor wipes table clean in new video, shares important message

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 15:49 IST

Scores of Bollywood stars are using their reach as a celebrity status to educate people about the dos and don’ts during the coronavirus pandemic, and Kareena Kapoor Khan is no different. She has featured in a public service announcement in which she urges everyone to disinfect their homes.

“We all know the importance of eating healthy and along with that, cleaning the kitchen. Along with cleaning the kitchen, disinfection is crucial too.You can use any disinfectant, but please do not forget to disinfect any surface which you repeatedly come in contact with, like tabletops, kitchen slabs, floors etc. The World Health Organisation has also advised this. I am doing it, you also do the same,” she says in the video.

Currently, Kareena is quarantining with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur, and has been sharing glimpses of their day-to-day activities on Instagram. She has been constantly in touch with her girl squad, including best friends Amrita Arora and Malaika Arora, and sister Karisma Kapoor, through video calls.

On Thursday, Kareena shared a throwback picture with the three and wrote, “We’ve gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can’t deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long. #ThrowbackThursday.”

Kareena was last seen on the big screen in a special appearance in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium. The film, which also featured Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan and Deepak Dobriyal, took a major hit at the box office after all theatres were shut down owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kareena will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan essaying the title role. The film is a remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. It is scheduled to release on Christmas this year.

