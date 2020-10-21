Kartik Aaryan oozes royal glam as he kicks off Lakme Fashion Week, says ‘I should make a film in this look’. Janhvi Kapoor says ‘no’

Oct 21, 2020

Actor Kartik Aaryan is oozing royal glam in his new look for the Lakme Fashion Week. Kartik took to Instagram and Twitter on Tuesday to share pictures of his long hair and gorgeous sherwani.

“Iss look mein film shoot karni chaiye na? (I should shoot a film in this look right?) #ManishMagicMalhotra @manishmalhotra05 @mwsyouth @lakmefashionwk 8 pm Tonight,” he wrote. In the photo, Kartik is seen in considerably longer hair than before, looking out of a window.

However, Janhvi Kapoor clearly disagreed with him. She simply commented ‘No’ on his picture. Kartik’s fans approved of his new look. “OMGGGG SLAYYYYINGG,” wrote one. “Please send ur this pic to sanjay lila bhansali sir im sure he sign u instantly,” wrote another.

Kartik walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week on Tuesday. He was the showstopper for his Ruhaaniyat collection.Manish praised the young star for his special gesture, “The Endearing Kartik Aaryan, whose talent I have always had tremendous faith in, stepped out after 7 long months for Mijwan to empower the women artisans @mwsyouth and for @manishmalhotraworld. Lots of love and blessings.”

Soon Kartik reposted the video on his Instagram, expressing his joy to resume work with this special association. He noted,” First thing I Shot after 7 months. And am glad it is for Mijwan Welfare Society to empower Female Artisans and My all time Fav @manishmalhotra05. #Ruhaaniyat. @lakmefashionweek. Opening Show Tonight at 8 pm.”

