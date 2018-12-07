Kedarnath banned in 7 Uttarakhand districts, disruption of peace expected

The district magistrates of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar on Thursday imposed a ban on the movie Kedarnath, expecting disruption of law and order. However, the state government decided not to declare an official ban on the film.

The DMs took the decision saying the protesters might disrupt peace if the movie was screened in theatres. The Uttarakhand High Court refused to interfere in the matter, rejecting a PIL seeking a ban on the film.

Meanwhile, the state government held a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat late in the evening, after the submission of a report by the committee. The committee is being headed by Tourism minister Satpal Maharaj and after examining the objections to the film, decided not to declare an official ban on it.

Jabalpur: Hindu Sena activists stage a protest against the film Kedarnath at south Avenue mall. (PTI)

However, it left the decision to the district magistrates whether or not to allow the screening of the movie depending on the situation in their respective areas.

Information Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, DGP Anil Raturi, ADG B Vinay Kumar,ADG Ashok Kumar and Additional Secretary Ashish Joshi attended the meeting.

Set against the backdrop of the 2013 floods, the film, which depicts the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu girl on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath, released Friday.

Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan portray the lead characters in the movie. Those seeking a ban on the film accused it of hurting Hindu sentiments and alleged that it was promoting love jihad.

