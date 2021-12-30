e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a ‘tropical paradise’, drop new pics from Goa vacation

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are in a ‘tropical paradise’, drop new pics from Goa vacation

Celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have shared new pictures from their Goa vacation. They will ring in the New Year at the ‘tropical paradise’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 15:49 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are vacationing in Goa.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are vacationing in Goa.
         

Television personality Malaika Arora has shared a new picture from her Goa vacation with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. They’re all set to ring in the New Year at her sister, Amrita Arora’s vacation home.

On Wednesday, Malaika took to Instagram to share a new picture of herself, probably from an earlier photoshoot, going by her previous posts. She captioned it, “Tropical paradise ......” The picture showed Malaika, wearing a green dress and an ‘M’ pendant, posing next to some plants.

 

Earlier, she had shared several pictures of herself, wearing the same outfit. Arjun, meanwhile, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of a white flower on a table.

Previously, sharing pictures of himself chilling in the living room, Arjun had complimented Amrita and her husband on their beach house. He’d written, “When u don’t feel like leaving... what a house you’ve built @shaklad @amuaroraofficial !!! Goa never had a better holiday home @azarabeachhouse.” Malaika’s son Arhaan is also there for the holiday along with Amrita’s family.

Recently, Arjun and Malaika had joined Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan on a Diwali vacation in the hills. They’d spent a few days in McLeodganj, where Saif and Arjun were shooting for their film, Bhoot Police.

Also read: Malaika Arora poses by pool, enjoys a sunny vacation at Amrita Arora’s beach home in Goa. See pics

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said in an interview to Filmfare.

