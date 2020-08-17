Man claiming to be Sushant Singh Rajput’s spiritual healer says Rhea Chakraborty approached him

bollywood

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:48 IST

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was treated by a spiritual healer, says a new report in Times Now. The healer told the channel that it was Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty who had approached him.

The report identified a person named Mohan Sadashiv Joshi as the healer. Speaking to the channel, he said how he had been approached by Rhea reportedly to help Sushant cope with depression. Joshi had met Sushant in the month of November last year. He added that Rhea had done all the talking while the couple was in touch with him, as Sushant never spoke about his troubles.

Another report in Times of India said that Joshi has also revealed how Bandra Police had asked him to come to the police station to record his statement but owing to age and medical condition, he could not make it to the police station.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar and Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, calls out portrayal of patriotism

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is since being investigated by Mumbai Police. In late July, Sushant’s father KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea of abetment to suicide and cheating among other charges. This led to a turf war between Maharashtra and Bihar Police. In the meanwhile, a number of people, led by Sushant’s family, have been demanding a full fledged Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter. Enforcement Directorate too is checking into financial irregularities, if any, in Sushant’s financial transactions.

Follow @htshowbiz for more