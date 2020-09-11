Mira Rajput on life with Shahid Kapoor: ‘I don’t consider our household to be a film family’

bollywood

Actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput has said that their family is completely ‘normal’. Speaking to The Times of India, Mira said she doesn’t consider her family to be a ‘film family’.

“I think like any other family, ours, too, is a normal family. I don’t consider our household to be a film family. It’s just that my husband works in films. It is his profession, and not something that formulates our entire life,” she said. Mira and Shahid got married in 2015 and celebrated their five-year anniversary recently. They are now parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Mira, who is an English Honours graduate from Lady Sri Ram college of Delhi University, said that her transition to Mumbai was easy due to all the support she got. “The last five years have been wonderful in all aspects,”she said.

Shahid and his family are all currently living at a farmhouse in Punjab. They are all enjoying spending quality time with one another amid nature. Talking about what a day in her life looks like, Mira said, “The day begins with Misha attending her online school, or we do some homeschooling. Later, we have a lot of free time to play. That’s the time Shahid really enjoys as he gets to play with the kids. He plays football with them. He is training Misha to cycle and even Zain is trying to use the tricycle. We also play board games with the kids and watch a lot of movies. In the night, once the kids go to bed, Shahid and I get time for ourselves.”

Shahid Kapoor was shooting for the Hindi remake of Jersey in Chandigarh when the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March. He rushed back home to his family in Mumbai, where they were all stationed for many months.

Mira turned 26 earlier this week and Shahid wrote a romantic post dedicated to his wife. “Happy birthday my love. You are beautiful inside out. And I am blessed to have you in my life” he wrote with a picture of Mira.

