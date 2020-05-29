e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares unseen picture with Pankaj Kapur on his birthday: ‘In a family of alphonsos we’re the safedas’

Mira Rajput shares unseen picture with Pankaj Kapur on his birthday: ‘In a family of alphonsos we’re the safedas’

Mira Rajput has shared a rare, black and white family photo with her father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on his birthday.

bollywood Updated: May 29, 2020 16:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava
Pankaj Kapur is happy to be with his family.
Pankaj Kapur is happy to be with his family.
         

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Kapoor has posted an adorable wish for seasoned actor and father-in-law Pankaj Kapur on the occasion of his 66th birthday. Kapoor on Friday shared a family picture with her ‘Baba’ in the centre looking dashing and smiling at his kids. The monochrome picture also includes the smiling faces of his wife Supriya Pathak, son Shahid, and Mira.

Dubbing him as the ‘bestest’, Mira penned a cheerful birthday note alongside the picture. “Happy Birthday Dad. Nobody is as cool and as warm as you are. In a family of Alphonsos we’re the Safedas! To the bestest ‘Baba’, We love you,” the caption read.

 

Mira’s followers also wished Pankaj on his birthday. “Happiest birthday to pankaj sirrr,” wrote one. “Office office was crazy only coz of him,” read another comment.

Actor Pankaj Kapur, who has an impressive array of roles under his belt, has contributed immensely to the entertainment industry. Some of his notable works include his performances in Vishal Bharadwaj’s Maqbool, drama film The Blue Umbrella and more.

The upcoming sports-drama Jersey will have the father-son duo, Pankaj and Shahid, sharing the big screen together, after winning the hearts of moviegoers with their performance in Shaandaar.

Also read: Iconic Kapoor family photos shared by Riddhima, Armaan as they remember Rishi Kapoor: ‘I love and miss you’

Shahid is Pankaj’s son from his first marriage to actor Neelima Azeem. The couple divorced in 1984 and Pankaj later married Supriya. Talking about it, Pankaj had once said, “For a father, to separate from his son is not easy. It was a huge emotional loss for me [the last time around] and I started living with the hope that there will come a time when we will come close to each other again. And today, it’s a great feeling to sit next to him, see his work or hear him speak and bond with the family.”

