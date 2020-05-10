Mother’s Day 2020: Anushka Sharma shares pics of mom and mother-in-law, says ‘your loving spirit helped us pave our way’

bollywood

Actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, shared pictures with her mother and her mother in law. Looks like the pictures were from her wedding to Virat Kohli.

Sharing on of them, she wrote: “Your loving spirit helped us pave our way ... Happy mother’s day.” While with another, she wrote: “Love you maa.”

Through the lockdown, Anushka has been sharing motivational posts. On her birthday, earlier this month, she had penned a poem wishing that all suffering ends. She had written: “I wish today, sadness dwindles. I wish today, suffering ends. I know it may not all go away. It does have its own part to play. And the role it dawns, comes at a price, With tears and screams and even stifled cries. I wish today, suffering ends, Sadness and suffering have been friends...” read the first few lines of the poem.

She had also noted that for her, her dad was her greatest teacher. “Perseverance comes naturally to me. It’s not something that you have to be hard on yourself for, it leads you. Honestly, life leads you! I can vouch for it! Life has lead me to where I am. Sometimes, you just put your head down and follow the road life takes you on,” she had written with another post.

On the work front, Anushka on May 5 had dropped the trailer of first web series titled Paatak Lok as a producer. The show has been inspired by the Indian realms of ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Swarga Lok,’ and ‘Dharti Lok.’ The story of the show revolves around a failed attempt to assassinate a renowned journalist in the country.

The Amazon Original series features actors like Abhishek Bannerjee, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, and others. Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films and created by Sudip Sharma the edge of the seat thriller show will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video on May 15.

