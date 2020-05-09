e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 09, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli kiss and cuddle in throwback pic from a snowy vacation

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli kiss and cuddle in throwback pic from a snowy vacation

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are missing nice vacations in the mountains. The cricketer has shared a throwback pic with the actor on Instagram.

bollywood Updated: May 09, 2020 20:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in lockdown in Mumbai but missing a vacation in the mountains.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are in lockdown in Mumbai but missing a vacation in the mountains.
         

Cricketer Virat Kohli has shared a throwback picture from his vacation with wife and actor Anushka Sharma. The photo shows Anushka giving Virat a kiss while he clicks a selfie.

“Throwback To the soft winds , rustle of trees , touch of that winter snow .... All things we are eternally grateful for. Like we have always been,” he captioned his post. One can also see some snow covered mountains and a lovely town in the evening in the pictures.

 

Anushka and Virat are currently in lockdown with her parents in Mumbai. On Saturday, Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh informed that Virat and Anushka have contributed Rs 5 lakh each for police welfare amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

“Thank you, @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma for contributing Rs. 5 lacs each towards the welfare of Mumbai Police personnel. Your contribution will safeguard those at the frontline in the fight against Coronavirus. #MumbaiPoliceFoundation,” Singh tweeted from his official handle.

Earlier, Kohli and Sharma had given undisclosed amounts to the PM CARES fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support the fight against Covid-19. Both of them have been vocal in asking all citizens to follow guidelines issued by the government. They also took part in the recent iForIndia concert that raked up more than Rs 50 crore for coronavirus relief.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
Tamil Nadu to ease lockdown restrictions in Chennai, other parts from May 11
Tamil Nadu to ease lockdown restrictions in Chennai, other parts from May 11
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
Apple’s over-ear headphones may be called AirPods Studio
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
‘Sehwag remained in shadow; would’ve had 10k runs for any other team’
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
Time to innovate: Hyundai’s plans for a ‘new normal’ post lockdown blues
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 MumbaiPM Narendra ModiVande Bharat MissionGoods Train in MaharashtraImran Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In