Nagarjuna joins Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan in Brahmastra

Actor Nagarjuna is all set to comeback to Bollywood, more than a decade after his last appearance in LOC Kargil, with Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. A Deccan Chronicle report claimed Tuesday morning that he joins Amitabh Bachchan on the Mumbai sets today. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

The daily quoted a source as saying, “Nagarjuna wanted to do a Hindi film from a long time, but was looking for an interesting project. He finally gave his nod to this one. He will join the Hindi film’s sets from Tuesday onwards in Mumbai."

Nagarjuna made his Bollywood debut with Shiva more than 25 years ago and went on to feature in several films including Amitabh Bachchan-Sridevi-starrer Khuda Gawah and Ajay Devgn’s Zakhm. He was last seen in a Hindi film in 2003 in LOC Kargil.

Brahmastra is the first film in a fantasy adventure trilogy that Ayan has been working on for past six years. “This film is a modern day film. It is set in India as it exists today but the name of the film is Brahmastra because the energy, wisdom and powers in the film come from ancient India. As far as costumes are concerned, there are some which may not be the way you would expect them to be,” Ayan had earlier said.

Talking about the film, Ranbir had said in an interview to Mid-day, “, “It is actually a supernatural romantic fairy tale at heart. Ayan will never make a character that doesn’t have truth to it, or which is unbelievable. It’s too early to talk about the film, but it is something I am terribly excited about.” The film is expected to release on Independence Day in 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more