Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share special messages for each other on 2nd anniversary: ‘My strength, my weakness, my all’

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 17:22 IST

Singer-actor Nick Jonas and actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday wit special social media posts for each other. Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhavan Palace in 2018.

“Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you,” wrote Nick on Instagram, sharing a couple of pictures from their Christian wedding ceremony.

Priyanka also took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two of them, with their backs to the camera, walking along a street in London. “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas,” she captioned the post.

In a recent interview to People, Priyanka said that while she was fascinated with the idea of being a bride, she was not sure what the relationship really meant. “I loved the idea of being married, I was fascinated with the idea of being a bride when I was a child without realising what it really meant. But when I got in my 20s, I said I have got things to do, I didn’t know what it would have meant. When you find the right person, everything is so comfortable and not everything is the effort I thought it would be.”

The actor is currently shooting for a project in London, and has multiple films lined up. She recently completed filming for Matrix 4, and will soon be seen in two Netflix projects -- Ramin Bahrani’s The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes. Both films will release in January. She will also star in and produce a biopic of Osho’s controversial aide, Maa Anand Sheela, and along with Nick, produce a reality series based on the pre-wedding ceremony of Sangeet. She will also star in a romantic comedy co-written by Mindy Kaling.

She is also awaiting the release of her autobiography, Unfinished, which will be launched on January 19, 2021. The “thoughtful and revealing” memoir will take readers through Priyanka’s childhood in India, her teenage years in the US living with extended family in the Midwest, Queens, and suburban Boston, to her success as a beauty queen, which subsequently led to a career in film.

