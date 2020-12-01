Happy anniversary Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: When she revealed his ‘super sweet’ but ‘awkward’ bedroom habit

bollywood

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 06:39 IST

After just three dates with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas called his mother and told her that he had found ‘the one’. Less than two months later, he popped the question while they were on a romantic getaway in Greece. The couple tied the knot in two grand ceremonies on December 1 and 2, 2018.

As Priyanka and Nick are celebrating two years of wedded bliss on Tuesday, here is an oh-so-adorable revelation she made about him in an interview last year.

Priyanka had told ET Online about Nick’s ‘super sweet’ but slightly ‘awkward’ bedroom habit. “It’s actually really annoying, but he insists on looking at my face when I wake up. I’m just like, ‘Wait one minute. Let me just go get a little mascara on, let me put on my moisturizer’,” she had said.

“I’m like, sleepy-eyed face right now, but he’s just ... it’s amazing and super sweet. That’s what you want your husband to do. But it’s also, like, a little awkward. OK. He’s like, ‘Let me stare at you, you aren’t even conscious yet.’ Like, literally, I’m not even, I’m not joking. It’s really wonderful,” she had added.

Last year, days after their first wedding anniversary, Priyanka and Nick had announced their first joint project - an Amazon Prime show inspired by their own sangeet ceremony, which they will be the executive producers of. The unscripted series will showcase the journey of select couples as they prepare for their wedding and an epic sangeet night. A team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors will help them with the same.

Priyanka is currently in the UK to shoot for Jim Strouse’s Text For You. Her next release is Robert Rodriguez’s We Can Be Heroes, in which she plays the antagonist. The children’s film will be out on Netflix on January 1, 2021.

